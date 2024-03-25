BOE Report

US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 8,000 bpd, IIR says

0 Comments

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 809,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending March 29, marking an increase in available refining capacity of 8,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 882,000 bpd in the week ending April 5, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday March 25 March 22 March 20
04/05/2024 882 882
03/29/2024 809 809 744
03/22/2024 817 817 773
03/15/2024 1,148 1,148 1,110

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru)

Follow BOE Report

Sign up for the BOE Report Daily Digest E-mail

Latest Headlines

Return to Home