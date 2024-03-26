BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Mar. 25 Pipeline Integrity Support Specialist Cenozon Calgary
Mar. 25 Commissioning Rotating Equipment Coordinator Johnson Service Group Inc. Kitimat
Mar. 25 Materials Coordinator Johnson Service Group Inc. Kitimat
Mar. 25 Piping Supervisor Johnson Service Group Inc. Kitimat
Mar. 22 Le Summit Lloydminster
Mar. 22 Labourer Summit Lloydminister
Mar. 19 Night Shift Plant Operator (14/14, camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Mar. 19 QC Administrator Strike Group Cold Lake
Mar. 19 Oil & Gas Plant / Compressor Station Operator (14/14 camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John