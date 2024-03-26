New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Mar. 25
|Pipeline Integrity Support Specialist
|Cenozon
|Calgary
|Mar. 25
|Commissioning Rotating Equipment Coordinator
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Kitimat
|Mar. 25
|Materials Coordinator
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Kitimat
|Mar. 25
|Piping Supervisor
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Kitimat
|Mar. 22
|Le
|Summit
|Lloydminster
|Mar. 22
|Labourer
|Summit
|Lloydminister
|Mar. 19
|Night Shift Plant Operator (14/14, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Mar. 19
|QC Administrator
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Mar. 19
|Oil & Gas Plant / Compressor Station Operator (14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John