Spur Petroleum to test far northern reaches of its Clearwater acreage – also see the company’s best wells from February

Spur Petroleum recently spud its farthest north Clearwater well yet. On March 13, 2024 the company officially spud a well targeting the Spirit River FM (Clearwater analogue) at the furthest reaches of its acreage that can be seen publicly.

As one of the initial pioneers, largest land owners and largest producers in the Clearwater play, this spud will no doubt be watched closely by industry as Spur continues to test the boundaries of the Clearwater. A recent presentation from the company suggested that “de-risked plays represent less than 1/3” of the company’s total land and that Spur would “continue to explore and test concepts elsewhere on our existing acreage and in new areas.”

The spud referenced above is shown in purple on the map below, with Spur mineral rights shown in yellow. Also shown are spuds from Spur over the last two years in green, alongside the locations of the company’s top 30 wells from February public data production in red.

A breakdown of the gross production from Spur’s best oil wells based on production from the month of February is shown below, as part of BOE Intel‘s top well feature. Subscribers can interact with this list on our activity map.

The consistent growth of oil volumes from Spur has been nothing short of remarkable over the years. Gross licensed production for Spur (all wells licensed to the company at an assumed 100% W.I.) hit a record high in the month of February.

*Alberta NGL data and marketable gas data not yet released for February. Raw gas volumes shown in gas column where marketable gas volumes are not yet available.