Pembina Pipeline Corporation declares quarterly preferred share dividends and announces first quarter 2024 results conference call and webcast

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends for the Company’s preferred shares, Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22 and 25. Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 21 and 22 preferred share dividends are payable on June 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2024. Series 15, 17 and 19 preferred share dividends are payable on July 2, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 17, 2024. Series 25 preferred share dividends are payable on May 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024.

Series Dividend Amount Preferred Shares, Series 1 (PPL.PR.A) $0.407813 Preferred Shares, Series 3 (PPL.PR.C) $0.376188 Preferred Shares, Series 5 (PPL.PR.E) $0.285813 Preferred Shares, Series 7 (PPL.PR.G) $0.273750 Preferred Shares, Series 9 (PPL.PR.I) $0.268875 Preferred Shares, Series 15 (PPL.PR.O) $0.385250 Preferred Shares, Series 17 (PPL.PR.Q) $0.412813 Preferred Shares, Series 19 (PPL.PR.S) $0.292750 Preferred Shares, Series 21 (PPL.PF.A) $0.393875 Preferred Shares, Series 22 (PPL.PF.B) $0.521019 Preferred Shares, Series 25 (PPL.PF.E) $0.405063

Confirmation of Record and Payment Date Policy

Pembina pays cash dividends in Canadian dollars on its preferred shares Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 21 and 22 on the first day of March, June, September and December in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors to shareholders of record on the first day of the preceding month, or, if such payment or record date is not a business day, the next succeeding business day after the weekend or statutory holiday. Dividends on the preferred shares Series 15, 17 and 19 are payable on the last day of March, June, September and December in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors to shareholders of record on the 15th day of the same month, or, if such payment or record date is not a business day, the next succeeding business day after the weekend or statutory holiday. Dividends on the preferred shares Series 25 are payable on the 15th day of February, May, August and November in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors to shareholders of record on the last day of the preceding month, or, if such payment or record date is not a business day, the next succeeding business day after the weekend or statutory holiday.

Conference Call and Webcast Details for First Quarter 2024 Results

Pembina will release its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after markets close. A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) for interested investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives.

The conference call dial-in numbers for Canada and the U.S. are 1-416-764-8624 or 1-888-259-6580. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until Friday, May 17, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial either 1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070 and enter the password 883110 #.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Pembina’s website at www.pembina.com under Investor Centre, Presentation & Events, or by entering:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/415220818 in your web browser. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for a minimum of 90 days.

About Pembina

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for 70 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit www.pembina.com.

Purpose of Pembina: We deliver extraordinary energy solutions so the world can thrive.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.