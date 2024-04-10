US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rise – EIA

U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories rose in the week ending April 5, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels to 457.3 million barrels in the week ended April 5, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.4 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 170,000 barrels in the week ended April 5, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 115,000 barrels per day in the week ended April 5, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.3 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 228.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 117.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.13 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao)