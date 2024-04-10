US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 231,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending April 12, increasing available refining capacity by 231,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 994,000 bpd in the week ending April 19, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday April 10 April 8 April 5 04/19/2024 994 944 844 04/12/2024 1,049 932 721 04/05/2024 1,280 1,280 1,182 03/29/2024 1,103 1,103 1,103

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

