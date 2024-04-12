Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count falls to 128

Canada’s active rig count came in at 128 this morning, 1 rig fewer than last Friday. Albertan rig activity increased slightly, with the province’s active rig count bumping from 99 up to 102. Saskatchewan’s rig count fell by 1 (from 4 to 3), while BC’s active rig count fell from 26 to 23. This is the second consecutive week in which BC’s rig count has declined, suggesting the spring slowdown is persisting.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased from 60 to 61 between April 5 and April 12. In contrast, the number of gas rigs decreased by 2. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” held steady at 4.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 34.3%, a notable decrease from 36.2% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased by 7, settling at 373.

