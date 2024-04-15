i3 Energy PLC announces result of GM, approval of share capital reduction

EASTLEIGH, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, notes that at its General Meeting (“GM”) which was convened to consider and vote on a proposed share capital reduction, (considered a Notice of Special Meeting for the purposes of Canadian securities laws, as determined in accordance with National Instrument 54-101, and referred to as a GM in this RNS), held on 15 April 2024, the resolution duly passed.

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 581,599,551 99.87 751,854 0.13 582,351,405 48.43% 176,428

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980 WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, Darshan Patel, Isaac Hooper Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Camarco

Andrew Turner, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy plc is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada’s most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 please visit https://i3.energy

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

