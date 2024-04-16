New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 15
|Lead, Production Lifting & Marketing (LNG)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Apr. 15
|Senior Mineral Land Analyst
|Harvest Operations Corp.
|Calgary
|Apr. 15
|Compressor Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 15
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 15
|Rotating Equipment Mechanic
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 15
|Instrumentation Technician – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 12
|Lifting Representative (LNG)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Apr. 11
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Apr. 11
|Turnaround Support Operators
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Apr. 10
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Apr. 10
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake