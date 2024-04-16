BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Apr. 15 Lead, Production Lifting & Marketing (LNG) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Apr. 15 Senior Mineral Land Analyst Harvest Operations Corp. Calgary
Apr. 15 Compressor Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 15 Journeyman Pipefitter Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 15 Rotating Equipment Mechanic Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 15 Instrumentation Technician – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 12 Lifting Representative (LNG) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Apr. 11 Field Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Apr. 11 Turnaround Support Operators Roska DBO Fort Nelson
Apr. 10 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
Apr. 10 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake