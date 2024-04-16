TC Energy responding to pipeline incident near Edson, Alta.

CALGARY – TC Energy Corp. says it is actively responding to an incident involving its NGTL natural gas pipeline system in west-central Alberta.

The Calgary-based pipeline company did not provide further details about the nature of the incident, which it said took place approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Edson, Alta. in Yellowhead County.

TC Energy says its emergency response procedures have been activated and the affected section of the pipeline has been isolated and shut down.

The company says there are no reported injuries.

TC Energy says it will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

TC Energy’s NGTL pipeline system transports natural gas from Alberta and northeast B.C. to domestic and export markets. The system spans 24,631 kilometres and connects with TC Energy’s Canadian Mainline system, Foothills system and other third-party pipelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)