Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count drops to 116

Canada’s active rig count came in at 116 this morning, 2 rig fewer than last Friday. Albertan rig activity held steady at 92, ending a counter-trend string of small weekly increases. Saskatchewan’s rig count was unchanged also, remaining at 3, while BC’s active rig count fell from 23 to 21. This is the third consecutive week in which BC’s rig count has declined, suggesting the spring breakup isn’t over yet.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs decreased from 56 to 55 between April 12 and April 19. In contrast, the number of gas rigs increased by 1. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” fell by 2.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 33.1%, a slight decrease from 33.5% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs decreased by 2, settling at 350.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.