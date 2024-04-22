Source Rock Royalties announces 2023 results including record annual & quarterly funds from operations

CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ – Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (“Source Rock”) (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023.
Annual Highlights:
- Record annual royalty revenue of $6,646,3261, an increase of 2% over 2022.
- Record annual funds from operations3 of $5,653,618 ($0.126 per share), an increase of 10% over 2022.
- Record annual Adjusted EBITDA3 of $5,793,204 ($0.129 per share), an increase of 1% over 2022.
- Record annual royalty production of 2084 boe/d (93% oil and NGLs), an increase of 25% over 2022.
- Declared $2,968,990 in dividends ($0.066 per share), resulting in a payout ratio3 of 53%.
- Achieved an operating netback3 of $76.30 per boe and a corporate netback3 of $74.47.
- Completed $13.23 million of royalty acquisitions in central Alberta and S.E. Saskatchewan.
- 26 gross horizontal wells drilled on royalty lands in S.E. Saskatchewan (24) and central Alberta (2).
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Quarterly royalty revenue of $1,720,2641, an increase of 14% over Q4 2022.
- Record quarterly funds from operations3 of $1,663,376 ($0.037 per share), an increase of 18% over Q4 2022.
- Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA3 of $1,525,386 ($0.034 per share), an increase of 9% over Q4 2022.
- Quarterly royalty production averaged 2184 boe/d (94% oil and NGLs), an increase of 29% over Q4 2022.
- Declared three monthly dividends of $0.006 per share, resulting in a payout ratio3 of 49%.
- Achieved an operating netback3 of $76.06 per boe and a corporate netback3 of $82.94 per boe.
- Completed an $8 million royalty acquisition in the central Alberta Clearwater heavy oil fairway.
Financial and Operational Results
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
FINANCIAL ($, except as noted)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Royalty revenue
|
1,720,264(1)
|
1,504,421(2)
|
14 %
|
6,646,326(1)
|
6,490,519(2)
|
2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
|
1,525,386
|
1,399,621
|
9 %
|
5,793,204
|
5,736,622
|
1 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.034
|
0.031
|
10 %
|
0.129
|
0.136
|
-5 %
|
Funds from operations(3)
|
1,663,376
|
1,411,440
|
18 %
|
5,653,618
|
5,128,706
|
10 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.037
|
0.031
|
19 %
|
0.126
|
0.121
|
4 %
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
382,367
|
559,447
|
-32 %
|
1,566,310
|
2,558,054
|
-39 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.008
|
0.012
|
-33 %
|
0.035
|
0.060
|
-42 %
|
Per share (diluted)
|
0.008
|
0.012
|
-33 %
|
0.034
|
0.059
|
-42 %
|
Dividends declared
|
812,850
|
673,450
|
21 %
|
2,968,990
|
2,693,798
|
10 %
|
Per share
|
0.018
|
0.015
|
20 %
|
0.066
|
0.06
|
10 %
|
Payout ratio(3)
|
49 %
|
48 %
|
2 %
|
53 %
|
53 %
|
–
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,462,040
|
13,152,502
|
-89 %
|
1,462,040
|
13,152,502
|
-89 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.03
|
0.29
|
-90 %
|
0.03
|
0.29
|
-90 %
|
Average shares outstanding (basic)
|
45,139,091
|
44,896,645
|
1 %
|
45,022,140
|
42,344,911
|
6 %
|
Shares outstanding (end of period)
|
45,231,645
|
44,896,645
|
1 %
|
45,231,645
|
44,896,645
|
1 %
|
OPERATING
|
Average daily production (boe/d)
|
218(4)
|
169(5)
|
29 %
|
208(4)
|
166(5)
|
25 %
|
Percentage oil & NGLs
|
94 %
|
92 %
|
2 %
|
93 %
|
92 %
|
1 %
|
Average price realizations ($/boe)
|
85.86
|
96.55
|
-11 %
|
87.54
|
107.28
|
-18 %
|
Operating netback ($/boe)(3)
|
76.06
|
90.02
|
-16 %
|
76.30
|
94.68
|
-19 %
|
Corporate netback ($/boe)(3)
|
82.94
|
90.78
|
-9 %
|
74.47
|
84.65
|
-12 %
|
(1)
|
Source Rock also benefited from $211,892 (Q4 2023) and $373,437 (fiscal 2023) of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of acquisitions. These proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisitions.
|
(2)
|
Source Rock also benefited from $85,268 (Q4 2022) and $25,268 (fiscal 2022) of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of acquisitions. These proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisitions.
|
(3)
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios” for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.
|
(4)
|
Source Rock also benefited from 29 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) for Q4 2023 and 12 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) for fiscal 2023, of royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of acquisitions.
|
(5)
|
Source Rock also benefited from 9 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) for Q4 2022 and 2 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) for fiscal 2022, of royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of acquisitions.
2023 Reserves Information
Source Rock’s reserves data and other oil and natural gas information, as required under National Instrument 51-101, will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on or before April 29, 2024.
About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock’s strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.