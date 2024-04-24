TOP WELL REPORT – March sneak peek – Crescent Point at the top in the Montney, Tamarack Valley with 2 prolific Charlie Lake wells, and Baytex has 5 x 1,000 bbl/d Clearwater wells

Production data is out for March on a limited basis. Alberta producers have reported oil, gas equivalent, and condensate volumes (but not pentane, NGLs or marketable gas), while Saskatchewan and BC are yet to report. While our complete top well report for March won’t be out for almost another month, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show some initial data for those who are interested. As this is a sneak peek version, we are limited to what has been reported. Pentane volumes will not be represented yet for March which will affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” volumes in the gas column. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Despite the limited version of this data, it is still interesting to present it as this data is fresh.

BOE Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves and interact with the wells on our activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.

For this report for March – we’ve decided to highlight the top 15 oil/condensate wells in Alberta based on that limited data, as there are some monster wells in there this month.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Crescent Point had some really large Montney oil wells in the month of March. 3 of them produced over 1,500 bbl/d, while the top well produced 1,738 bbl/d. In total, Crescent Point had 4 of the top 5 wells, all from the Elmworth Montney, with none of them reporting producing hours due to confidential status.

Tamarack Valley had 2 very strong Charlie Lake wells which were in the top 6 for March results. The wells produced 1,494 bbl/d and 1,357 bbl/d in the month, both on confidential status.

Canadian Natural Resources had 1 well in the top 15 for March, a Montney well at Elmworth that produced 1,178 bbl/d in the month.

ARC Resources had two impressive Montney producers at Karr. One produced 1,125 bbl/d in March while the other had a daily rate of 1,025 bbl/d.

Baytex Energy knocked it out of the park with a handful of Clearwater wells from the Peavine area. These 5 wells were all around the 1,000 bbl/d mark in March.

Whitecap Resources has begun to bring on a number of Montney wells from its H2 2023 Montney program. Its top Montney well made the top 15 for initial March data with a daily rate of 1,014 bbl/d. This well is confidential so does not have producing hours.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – March volumes – partial data – Alberta only



*initial March data only, so pentane volumes are not included. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.