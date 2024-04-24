BOE Report

Western Energy Services Corp. announces director election results

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ – Western Energy Services Corp. (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 24, 2024.  According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following seven nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

Nominee                      

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Trent Boehm

27,186,457

88.24 %

3,624,555

11.76 %

Colleen Cebuliak

27,186,663

88.24 %

3,624,349

11.76 %

Tomer Cohen

30,806,175

99.98 %

4,837

0.02 %

Lorne A. Gartner

21,776,547

70.68 %

9,034,465

29.32 %

Alex R.N. MacAusland

27,187,439

88.24 %

3,623,573

11.76 %

Ronald P. Mathison

21,777,100

70.68 %

9,033,912

29.32 %

John R. Rooney

21,777,100

70.68 %

9,033,912

29.32 %

The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States.  Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provide well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

