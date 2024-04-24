Western Energy Services Corp. announces director election results

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ – Western Energy Services Corp. (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 24, 2024. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following seven nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Trent Boehm 27,186,457 88.24 % 3,624,555 11.76 % Colleen Cebuliak 27,186,663 88.24 % 3,624,349 11.76 % Tomer Cohen 30,806,175 99.98 % 4,837 0.02 % Lorne A. Gartner 21,776,547 70.68 % 9,034,465 29.32 % Alex R.N. MacAusland 27,187,439 88.24 % 3,623,573 11.76 % Ronald P. Mathison 21,777,100 70.68 % 9,033,912 29.32 % John R. Rooney 21,777,100 70.68 % 9,033,912 29.32 %

The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provide well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/24/c5152.html