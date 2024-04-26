Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count rises to 123

Canada’s active rig count came in at 123 this morning, 12 rigs more than last Friday. Albertan rig activity grew to 97, an increase of 10 rigs compared to last week. Saskatchewan’s rig count was unchanged through the week, remaining at 3, while BC’s active rig count grew from 21 to 22. This week’s modest rig count increase may suggest that an end to the spring breakup could be on the horizon.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased from 54 to 58 between April 19 and April 26. Similarly, the number of gas rigs increased by 8. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” held steady at 3.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 32.9%, a slight increase from 31.8% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased by 25, settling at 374.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.