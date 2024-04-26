Enerplus to report first quarter 2024 results May 8

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) & (NYSE: ERF) will be releasing operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2024 after markets close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Electronic copies of our 2023 interim and 2022 year-end MD&A and Financial Statements, along with other public information including investor presentations, are available on our website at www.enerplus.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of Enerplus’ complete audited financial statements at any time free of charge. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 1-800-319-6462 or email investorrelations@enerplus.com.

About Enerplus

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.

SOURCE Enerplus Corporation