ExxonMobil announces first-quarter 2024 results

Advantaged volume growth. Earnings impact from change in volume/mix from advantaged assets, strategic projects, and high-value products. See frequently used terms on page 10 for definitions of advantaged assets, strategic projects, and high-value products.

Base volume. Includes all volume/mix factors not included in Advantaged volume growth factor defined above.

Structural cost savings. After-tax earnings effect of Structural Cost Savings as defined on page 7, including cash operating expenses related to divestments that were previously included in “volume/mix” factor.

Expenses. Includes all expenses otherwise not included in other earnings factors.

Timing effects. Timing effects are primarily related to unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) and other earnings impacts driven by timing differences between the settlement of derivatives and their offsetting physical commodity realizations (due to LIFO inventory accounting).

Cautionary Statement

Statements related to future events; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions or plans; and other statements of future events or conditions in this release, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of future carbon capture, transportation and storage, as well as biofuels, hydrogen, direct air capture, and other plans to reduce emissions of ExxonMobil, its affiliates or companies it is seeking to acquire, are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; potential earnings, cash flow, or rate of return; total capital expenditures and mix, including allocations of capital to low carbon investments; realization and maintenance of structural cost reductions and efficiency gains, including the ability to offset inflationary pressure; plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity; ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050, to reach Scope 1 and 2 net zero in Upstream Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2030 and in Pioneer Permian assets by 2035, to eliminate routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, to reach near-zero methane emissions from its operated assets and other methane initiatives, to meet ExxonMobil’s emission reduction goals and plans, divestment and start-up plans, and associated project plans as well as technology advances, including the timing and outcome of projects to capture and store CO2, produce hydrogen, produce biofuels, produce lithium, create new advanced carbon materials, and use plastic waste as feedstock for advanced recycling; changes in law, taxes, or regulation including environmental and tax regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits and certifications; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; future debt levels and credit ratings; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities and returns; resource recoveries and production rates; and planned Pioneer and Denbury integrated benefits, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations that impact prices and differentials for our products; government policies supporting lower carbon and new market investment opportunities such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act or policies limiting the attractiveness of future investment such as the additional European taxes on the energy sector and unequal support for different methods of emissions reduction; variable impacts of trading activities on our margins and results each quarter; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including final agreed terms and conditions; the ability to access debt markets; the ultimate impacts of public health crises, including the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance, including variability and timing factors applicable to unconventional resources; the level and outcome of exploration projects and decisions to invest in future reserves; timely completion of development and other construction projects; final management approval of future projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects as approved; government regulation of our growth opportunities; war, civil unrest, attacks against the company or industry and other political or security disturbances; expropriations, seizure, or capacity, insurance or shipping limitations by foreign governments or laws; opportunities for potential acquisitions, investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including timely regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil’s 2023 Form 10-K.

Actions needed to advance ExxonMobil’s 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on the Company’s Global Outlook research and publication. The Outlook is reflective of the existing global policy environment and an assumption of increasing policy stringency and technology improvement to 2050. However, the Global Outlook does not attempt to project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or ExxonMobil, to meet net zero by 2050. As future policies and technology advancements emerge, they will be incorporated into the Outlook, and the Company’s business plans will be updated accordingly. References to projects or opportunities may not reflect investment decisions made by the corporation or its affiliates. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, permitting, technological advancement for cost-effective abatement, insights from the company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. Capital investment guidance in lower-emission investments is based on our corporate plan; however, actual investment levels will be subject to the availability of the opportunity set, public policy support, and focused on returns.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding environmental and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or requiring disclosure in our filing with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking environmental and other sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. The release is provided under consistent SEC disclosure requirements and should not be misinterpreted as applying to any other disclosure standards.

This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales (non-GAAP). Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, the company believes it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2023 and 2024 periods is shown on page 6.

This press release also includes cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital (non-GAAP). The company believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company’s business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2023 and 2024 periods is shown on page 6.

This press release also includes Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP), which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with, typically, an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. Earnings/(loss) excluding Identified Items does include non-operational earnings events or impacts that are generally below the $250 million threshold utilized for identified items. When the effect of these events is significant in aggregate, it is indicated in analysis of period results as part of quarterly earnings press release and teleconference materials. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The Corporation believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Earnings excluding Identified Items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to earnings is shown for 2024 and 2023 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Corresponding per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in Attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share – assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the Corporation’s products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities (“sales-based taxes”). It combines “Income taxes” and “Total other taxes and duties” with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. The company believes it is useful for the Corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the Corporation’s products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown in Attachment I-a.

This press release also references free cash flow (non-GAAP). Free cash flow is the sum of net cash provided by operating activities and net cash flow used in investing activities. This measure is useful when evaluating cash available for financing activities, including shareholder distributions, after investment in the business. Free cash flow is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2023 and 2024 periods is shown on page 6.

References to resources or resource base may include quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term “resource base” or similar terms are not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as “probable” or “possible” reserves. A reconciliation of production excluding divestments, entitlements, and government mandates to actual production is contained in the Supplement to this release included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K filed the same day as this news release.

The term “project” as used in this news release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Projects or plans may not reflect investment decisions made by the company. Individual opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. The company may refer to these opportunities as projects in external disclosures at various stages throughout their progression.

Advantaged assets (Advantaged growth projects) includes Permian, Guyana, Brazil and LNG.

High-value products includes performance products and lower-emission fuels.

Strategic projects includes (i) the following completed projects: Rotterdam Hydrocracker, Corpus Christi Chemical Complex, Baton Rouge Polypropylene, Beaumont Crude Expansion, Baytown Chemical Expansion, Permian Crude Venture, and the 2022 Baytown advanced recycling facility; and (ii) the following projects still to be completed: Fawley Hydrofiner, China Chemical Complex, Singapore Resid Upgrade, Strathcona Renewable Diesel, ProxximaTM Venture, USGC Reconfiguration, additional advanced recycling projects under evaluation worldwide, and additional projects in plan yet to be publicly announced.

Performance products (performance chemicals, performance lubricants) refers to products that provide differentiated performance for multiple applications through enhanced properties versus commodity alternatives and bring significant additional value to customers and end-users.

Lower-emission fuels are fuels with lower life cycle emissions than conventional transportation fuels for gasoline, diesel and jet transport.

Government mandates (curtailments) are changes to ExxonMobil’s sustainable production levels as a result of production limits or sanctions imposed by governments.

Debt-to-capital ratio is total debt divided by the sum of total debt and equity. Total debt is the sum of notes and loans payable and long-term debt, as reported in the consolidated balance sheet, along with total equity.

Net-debt-to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity, where net debt is net of cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash.

This press release also references Structural Cost Savings, for more details see page 7.

References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, Specialty Products and Corporate and Financing earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil’s share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as Corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships. ExxonMobil’s ambitions, plans and goals do not guarantee any action or future performance by its affiliates or Exxon Mobil Corporation’s responsibility for those affiliates’ actions and future performance, each affiliate of which manages its own affairs.

Throughout this press release, both Exhibit 99.1 as well as Exhibit 99.2, due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.

. ATTACHMENT I-a CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues and other income Sales and other operating revenue 80,411 83,644 Income from equity affiliates 1,842 2,381 Other income 830 539 Total revenues and other income 83,083 86,564 Costs and other deductions Crude oil and product purchases 47,601 46,003 Production and manufacturing expenses 9,091 9,436 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,495 2,390 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 4,812 4,244 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 148 141 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 23 167 Interest expense 221 159 Other taxes and duties 6,323 7,221 Total costs and other deductions 70,714 69,761 Income/(Loss) before income taxes 12,369 16,803 Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,803 4,960 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 8,566 11,843 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 346 413 Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil 8,220 11,430 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Earnings per common share (U.S. dollars) 2.06 2.79 Earnings per common share – assuming dilution (U.S. dollars) 2.06 2.79 Dividends on common stock Total 3,808 3,738 Per common share (U.S. dollars) 0.95 0.91 Millions of common shares outstanding Average – assuming dilution 3,998 4,102 Taxes Income taxes 3,803 4,960 Total other taxes and duties 7,160 8,095 Total taxes 10,963 13,055 Sales-based taxes 5,549 6,032 Total taxes including sales-based taxes 16,512 19,087 ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies (non-GAAP) 998 1,235

. ATTACHMENT I-b CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 33,320 31,539 Cash and cash equivalents – restricted 29 29 Notes and accounts receivable – net 40,366 38,015 Inventories Crude oil, products and merchandise 18,891 20,528 Materials and supplies 4,600 4,592 Other current assets 2,171 1,906 Total current assets 99,377 96,609 Investments, advances and long-term receivables 47,608 47,630 Property, plant and equipment – net 213,723 214,940 Other assets, including intangibles – net 17,210 17,138 Total Assets 377,918 376,317 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and loans payable 8,227 4,090 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 59,531 58,037 Income taxes payable 4,163 3,189 Total current liabilities 71,921 65,316 Long-term debt 32,213 37,483 Postretirement benefits reserves 10,475 10,496 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,106 24,452 Long-term obligations to equity companies 1,909 1,804 Other long-term obligations 24,242 24,228 Total Liabilities 164,866 163,779 EQUITY Common stock without par value (9,000 million shares authorized, 8,019 million shares issued) 17,971 17,781 Earnings reinvested 458,339 453,927 Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,169) (11,989) Common stock held in treasury (4,076 million shares at March 31, 2024, and 4,048 million shares at December 31, 2023) (257,891) (254,917) ExxonMobil share of equity 205,250 204,802 Noncontrolling interests 7,802 7,736 Total Equity 213,052 212,538 Total Liabilities and Equity 377,918 376,317

. ATTACHMENT I-c CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 8,566 11,843 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 4,812 4,244 Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 2,008 (302) All other items – net (722) 556 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,664 16,341 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (5,074) (5,412) Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 703 854 Additional investments and advances (421) (445) Other investing activities including collection of advances 215 78 Net cash used in investing activities (4,577) (4,925) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to long-term debt 108 20 Reductions in short-term debt (1,106) (126) Additions/(Reductions) in debt with three months or less maturity (5) (192) Cash dividends to ExxonMobil shareholders (3,808) (3,738) Cash dividends to noncontrolling interests (166) (115) Changes in noncontrolling interests 6 (16) Common stock acquired (3,011) (4,340) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,982) (8,507) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (324) 102 Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,781 3,011 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,568 29,665 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 33,349 32,676

. ATTACHMENT II-a KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 8,220 7,630 11,430 Identified Items Impairments — (3,040) — Gain/(loss) on sale of assets — 305 — Tax-related items — 577 (188) Other — (175) — Total Identified Items — (2,333) (188) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 8,220 9,963 11,618 Dollars per common share 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share (U.S. GAAP) ¹ 2.06 1.91 2.79 Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ Impairments — (0.75) — Gain/(loss) on sale of assets — 0.08 — Tax-related items — 0.14 (0.04) Other — (0.04) — Total Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ — (0.57) (0.04) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹ 2.06 2.48 2.83 ¹ Assuming dilution.

. ATTACHMENT II-b KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS BY SEGMENT

First Quarter 2024 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,054 4,606 836 540 504 281 404 357 (362) 8,220 Total Identified Items — — — — — — — — — — Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,054 4,606 836 540 504 281 404 357 (362) 8,220

Fourth Quarter 2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 84 4,065 1,329 1,878 478 (289) 386 264 (565) 7,630 Identified Items Impairments (1,978) (686) — — (21) (273) — (82) — (3,040) Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets 305 — — — — — — — — 305 Tax-related items 184 58 192 (3) 53 — 12 5 76 577 Other — — — — — (147) — (28) — (175) Total Identified Items (1,489) (628) 192 (3) 32 (420) 12 (105) 76 (2,333) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,573 4,693 1,137 1,881 446 131 374 369 (641) 9,963

First Quarter 2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,632 4,825 1,910 2,273 324 47 451 323 (355) 11,430 Identified Items Tax-related items — (158) — (30) — — — — — (188) Total Identified Items — (158) — (30) — — — — — (188) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,632 4,983 1,910 2,303 324 47 451 323 (355) 11,618

. ATTACHMENT III KEY FIGURES: UPSTREAM VOLUMES

Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 United States 816 851 820 Canada/Other Americas 772 709 670 Europe 4 3 4 Africa 224 231 220 Asia 711 722 749 Australia/Oceania 30 34 32 Worldwide 2,557 2,550 2,495 Net natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 United States 2,241 2,262 2,367 Canada/Other Americas 94 98 94 Europe 377 367 548 Africa 150 149 134 Asia 3,274 3,486 3,597 Australia/Oceania 1,226 1,283 1,276 Worldwide 7,362 7,645 8,016 Oil-equivalent production (koebd) ¹ 3,784 3,824 3,831 1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

. ATTACHMENT IV KEY FIGURES: MANUFACTURING THROUGHPUT AND SALES

Refinery throughput, thousand barrels per day (kbd) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 United States 1,900 1,933 1,643 Canada 407 407 417 Europe 954 1,014 1,189 Asia Pacific 402 450 565 Other 180 82 184 Worldwide 3,843 3,886 3,998 Energy Products sales, thousand barrels per day (kbd) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 United States 2,576 2,704 2,459 Non-U.S. 2,656 2,653 2,818 Worldwide 5,232 5,357 5,277 Gasolines, naphthas 2,178 2,255 2,177 Heating oils, kerosene, diesel 1,742 1,735 1,770 Aviation fuels 339 328 312 Heavy fuels 214 185 215 Other energy products 759 854 803 Worldwide 5,232 5,357 5,277 Chemical Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 United States 1,847 1,743 1,561 Non-U.S. 3,207 3,033 3,088 Worldwide 5,054 4,776 4,649 Specialty Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 United States 495 473 476 Non-U.S. 1,464 1,367 1,464 Worldwide 1,959 1,839 1,940

. ATTACHMENT V KEY FIGURES: CAPITAL AND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Upstream United States 2,269 2,258 2,108 Non-U.S. 2,313 3,512 2,473 Total 4,582 5,770 4,581 Energy Products United States 179 227 358 Non-U.S. 348 485 327 Total 527 712 685 Chemical Products United States 152 211 285 Non-U.S. 281 641 546 Total 433 852 831 Specialty Products United States 8 22 11 Non-U.S. 68 127 80 Total 76 149 91 Other Other 221 274 192 Worldwide 5,839 7,757 6,380 CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Additions to property, plant and equipment 5,074 6,228 5,412 Net investments and advances 206 506 367 Total Cash Capital Expenditures 5,280 6,734 5,779

. ATTACHMENT VI KEY FIGURES: YEAR-TO-DATE EARNINGS/(LOSS)

Results Summary Dollars in millions (except per share data) 1Q24 4Q23 Change

4Q23 1Q23 Change

1Q23 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 8,220 7,630 +590 11,430 -3,210 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 8,220 9,963 -1,743 11,618 -3,398 Earnings Per Common Share ¹ 2.06 1.91 +0.15 2.79 -0.73 Earnings Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹ 2.06 2.48 -0.42 2.83 -0.77 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 5,839 7,757 -1,918 6,380 -541 ¹ Assuming dilution