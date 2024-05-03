Chevron works to resume full production at Gorgon LNG after turbine fault

Chevron Australia is working to resume full production at its Gorgon gas facility after a mechanical fault caused one liquefied natural gas (LNG) production train to go offline, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The turbine fault had occurred on April 30, the spokesperson said.

“Repair activities have commenced and are expected to take a number of weeks,” the spokesperson added without providing a more specific timeframe.

Domestic gas and the other two LNG trains at Gorgon are unaffected and producing at full capacity.

Gorgon exports LNG to customers across Asia and produces domestic gas for the Western Australian market. It has three LNG trains, or production units, with total capacity of 15.6 million metric tons per year.

It also has a domestic gas plant with the capacity to supply 300 terajoules of gas per day to Western Australia.

On Oct. 31 the Gorgon plant experienced an “electrical incident” that affected one LNG production train, where it was producing at 80% capacity.

Full production resumed nearly a month later and the reduced output at the affected train did not affect domestic gas and the other two LNG production units.

Chevron is a 47% owner and operator of the Gorgon project. It is co-owned by Exxon Mobil, Shell and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.

