Exxon Mobil evaluates potential buyout of Australia Woodside Energy, Bloomberg News reports

Any move for Woodside would further strengthen the U.S. oil major’s position in liquefied natural gas (LNG), a business that major energy companies increasingly see as a key growth area as rising power demand boosts gas consumption.
According to Bloomberg, Woodside is one of several targets Exxon has been evaluating.
U.S.-listed shares of Woodside were up 6% in morning trade, while Exxon shares rose 0.7%.
Woodside declined to comment. Exxon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)