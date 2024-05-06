US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 289,000 bpd, IIR says

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 545,000 bpd in the week ending May 17, IIR added.
The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):
|Week Ended Friday
|May 3
|May 1
|May 6
|05/17/2024
|545
|–
|545
|05/10/2024
|724
|869
|724
|05/03/2024
|1,013
|987
|1,013
|04/26/2024
|1,157
|1,157
|1,157
Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.
(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)