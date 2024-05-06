US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 289,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 724,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending May 10, increasing available refining capacity by 289,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 545,000 bpd in the week ending May 17, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday May 3 May 1 May 6 05/17/2024 545 – 545 05/10/2024 724 869 724 05/03/2024 1,013 987 1,013 04/26/2024 1,157 1,157 1,157

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

