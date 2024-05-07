CRR announces appointment of energy industry veteran Tim Kitchen as Chairman of its Board of Directors

CRR Inc., the general partner of Canadian Resource Roadways LP (“CRR”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tim Kitchen as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Kitchen brings over 30 years of experience in the energy and investment banking industry, having led Barclay Capital’s investment banking operations in Canada for the past 15 years. He has served on the Board of Barclay Capital Canada, Chaired the Foundation Board for the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and currently serves as a director on the Board of Irving Oil.

Mr. Kitchen holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemical Engineering from Queen’s University, a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University and holds an ICD.D Designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

CRR is an infrastructure business focused on owning and operating industrial access roads in Canada’s resource sectors. By partnering with CRR, resource companies can monetize their non-core road assets to redeploy capital into their core business and simplify their operations by relying on CRR’s leading road maintenance and administration capabilities. Headquartered in Calgary, CRR is owned by funds managed by CBRE Investment Management, a leading global real assets manager, and its management team. More information on CRR can be found at www.crrgroup.ca.

CRR is excited to have Mr. Kitchen lead its Board of Directors and looks forward to his contributions in driving CRR’s continued growth and success.