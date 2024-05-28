Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces voting results of AGM

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2024) – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF) (“Saturn” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held on May 28, 2024.

Saturn is pleased to report that that all matters presented at the Meeting were approved. A total of 102,320,139 common shares representing 63.34% of the total 161,544,643 outstanding common shares (“Common Shares“) of the Company were voted at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the number of directors to be elected to the Board was fixed at eight (8), with 96.59% of votes in favour. All eight director nominees were elected, with the results of the election as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes for Percentage of Votes John Jeffrey 88,230,553 94.59% Ivan Bergerman 60,642,037 65.26% Murray (Jim) Payne 89,309,566 96.11% Christopher Ryan 60,855,024 65.49% Grant MacKenzie 64,800,581 69.74% Thomas Gutschlag 88,373,180 95.11% S. Janet Yang 89,339,416 96.15% Andrew Claugus 89,343,016 96.15%

All other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by the shareholders, including:

The appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company (99.99% of votes in favour), and

a special resolution to approve the continuance of the Corporation out of the jurisdiction of Saskatchewan under the Business Corporations Act (Saskatchewan) and into the jurisdiction of Alberta under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (94.94% of votes in favour).

The full text of each resolution and biography of the director nominees is set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 25, 2024 available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

