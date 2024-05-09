Headwater Exploration Inc. announces first quarter financial results, operations update, update to 2024 guidance and declares quarterly dividend

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ – Headwater Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “Headwater“) (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, operations update, update to 2024 guidance and declaration of quarterly dividend. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). These filings will be available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website at www.headwaterexp.com.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Three months ended March 31, Percent Change 2024 2023 Financial (thousands of dollars except share data) Total sales, net of blending (1) (4) 127,366 94,570 35 Adjusted funds flow from operations (2) 76,446 59,157 29 Per share – basic (3) 0.32 0.25 28 – diluted (3) 0.32 0.25 28 Cash flows provided by operating activities 55,047 60,201 (9) Per share – basic 0.23 0.26 (12) – diluted 0.23 0.25 (8) Net income 37,619 29,979 25 Per share – basic 0.16 0.13 23 – diluted 0.16 0.13 23 Capital expenditures (1) 65,267 69,494 (6) Adjusted working capital (2) 48,841 70,467 (31) Shareholders’ equity 625,675 551,160 14 Dividends declared 23,729 23,539 1 Weighted average shares (thousands) Basic 235,742 234,069 1 Diluted 237,552 236,279 1 Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) Basic 237,290 235,386 1 Diluted (5) 241,356 241,368 – Operating (6:1 boe conversion) Average daily production Heavy crude oil (bbls/d) 17,512 14,777 19 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 11.5 12.8 (10) Natural gas liquids (bbls/d) 87 91 (4) Barrels of oil equivalent (9) (boe/d) 19,517 17,004 15 Average daily sales (6) (boe/d) 19,459 16,968 15 Netbacks ($/boe) (7) Operating Sales, net of blending (4) 71.93 61.93 16 Royalties (12.34) (10.04) 23 Transportation (5.35) (5.50) (3) Production expenses (7.04) (6.53) 8 Operating netback (3) 47.20 39.86 18 Realized gains on financial derivatives 3.45 4.74 (27) Operating netback, including financial derivatives (3) 50.65 44.60 14 General and administrative expense (1.47) (1.35) 9 Interest income and other expense (8) 0.95 1.11 (14) Current tax expense (6.91) (5.61) 23 Settlement of decommissioning liability (0.05) – 100 Adjusted funds flow netback (3) 43.17 38.75 11

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Production averaged 19,517 boe/d (consisting of 17,512 bbls/d of heavy oil, 11.5 mmcf/d of natural gas and 87 bbls/d of natural gas liquids) representing an increase of 15% from the first quarter of 2023.

Realized adjusted funds flow from operations (1) of $76.4 million ( $0.32 per share basic (2) ) and cash flows from operations of $55.0 million ( $0.23 per share basic).

of ( per share basic ) and cash flows from operations of ( per share basic). Achieved an operating netback inclusive of financial derivatives (2) of $50.65 /boe and an adjusted funds flow netback (2) of $43.17 /boe.

of /boe and an adjusted funds flow netback of /boe. Achieved net income of $37.6 million ( $0.16 per share basic) equating to $21.24 /boe.

( per share basic) equating to /boe. Executed a $65.3 million capital expenditure (3) program inclusive of $11.7 million on land expenditures adding 81.4 net sections. The Company drilled 20 net crude oil wells including 6 exploration tests at a 100% success rate.

capital expenditure program inclusive of on land expenditures adding 81.4 net sections. The Company drilled 20 net crude oil wells including 6 exploration tests at a 100% success rate. Declared a cash dividend of $23.7 million , or $0.10 per common share.

, or per common share. As at March 31, 2024 , Headwater had adjusted working capital (1) of $48.8 million , working capital of $58.3 million , and no outstanding bank debt.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Marten Hills West

Continued pool extensions and contributions from multiple Clearwater benches have elevated Marten Hills West production levels to more than 11,000 bbls/d of heavy oil. In the first quarter of 2024, Headwater drilled 14 wells across the Marten Hills West fairway including drilling and commissioning of our first full section waterflood in section 7-076-02W5.

As a follow up to its success from the Clearwater E at 4-35-076-02W5, Headwater has drilled a southern Clearwater E exploration test at 11-20-075-01W5 which is currently recovering load fluid at favorable rates. Positive results from this southern exploration test have the potential to expand the Clearwater E to approximately 25 sections in size. In addition, Headwater has drilled two follow up Clearwater G tests at 02/16-19-075-01W5 and 03/12-26-075-02W5, both of which had strong geo-technical shows and are at various stages of load fluid recovery.

Headwater’s first full section on secondary recovery in section 7-076-02W5 continues to show very encouraging results with strong injectivity and decreasing gas oil ratios. Results from this pattern, which is expected to stabilize approximately 300 bbls/d, sets up significant future secondary recovery across the Clearwater sandstone pool.

Marten Hills Core

Stabilized rates under secondary recovery in the core have been flat at 3,000 bbls/d for a year and will increase to 4,000 bbls/d in the second half of 2024 with the conversion of two additional sections to injection. Performance continues to strengthen with injection rates in the first quarter increasing from 6,000 bbls/d to 7,000 bbls/d while gas oil ratios witnessed a 30% decrease.

Heart River

Headwater is excited to report that our Heart River initial discovery well, a Falher test drilled at 00/06-36-076-16W5, has achieved a 30-day initial production rate of 119 bbls/d of 14 API oil. This highly encouraging result will be followed up by additional tests in the fourth quarter of 2024 to further validate the newly discovered pool estimated to be approximately 12 sections in size.

Seal

Headwater continues to exploit the multi-zone potential of the Seal area with an active six-well drilling campaign targeting the Bluesky, Falher B and Falher D.

The Company’s first Bluesky test at 04/13-06-083-15W5, a 12-leg multi-lateral, achieved a 30-day initial production rate of 215 bbls/d of 12 API oil. Results from this well validate a commercial Bluesky pool estimated to cover approximately 15 sections of Headwater lands. Success from the initial Bluesky discovery well has instigated a follow up Bluesky test to be drilled in early May.

A Falher B Stingwray test at 02/07-07-083-15W5 has recently finished recovering load fluid and is currently producing 200 bbls/d. An additional Stingwray test and a 12-leg multi-lateral well design are planned for the Falher B during our second quarter drilling campaign. These tests, combined with our previous successes in the Falher B will further validate this pool which is estimated to be 10 sections in size.

A Stingwray well targeting the Falher D at 00/08-08-083-15W5 has been drilled and is currently recovering load fluid. This well, a follow up test to the original Stringwray well drilled at 00/07-07-083-15W5, is expected to further delineate a Falher D pool estimated to be 20 sections in size.

The multi-zone potential of the Seal area continues to show exceptional results and it is anticipated that this will be a significant growth area for Headwater over the next several years.

Handel Saskatchewan

The 01/1-30-035-18W3, a single lateral open hole well, drilled in the Lloyd formation produced 80 bbls/d of heavy oil in the month of April and continues to be further optimized. We are highly encouraged by this result and the opportunity to further enhance production in future wells with multi-lateral technology. A 3D seismic shoot is planned for late in the third quarter of 2024, setting up the next drilling program anticipated to start late Q4 2024 or early Q1 2025.

Exploration and Land Update

Our grassroots exploration program has continued to achieve exceptional success. The Company’s first quarter exploration program increased our asset duration and sustainability by adding more than 1.5 years to our existing long term depth of drilling inventory.

Exploratory efforts will continue throughout the remainder of 2024 with the current budget contemplating three exploration follow up locations in addition to the drilling of two to three currently undrilled exploration concepts.

Headwater has recently added two net sections of land in the Seal area with multi-zone prospectivity as well as two sections of land in the Handel area offsetting our recent exploration success. The new land additions bring Headwater’s total land holdings to 525 sections in the Clearwater fairway and 177 sections of land in oil fairways outside of the Clearwater.

McCully

McCully contributed $10.5 million of free cash flow (1) through the first quarter of 2024 and generated $15.2 million of free cash flow (1) across the winter producing season. Headwater’s strategic hedging program for the McCully asset protected the winter producing season’s cashflow against the extreme volatility realized in spot market prices. As of May 1, 2024, the McCully asset has been shut-in and is expected to resume production in the fourth quarter of 2024 upon realization of premium winter pricing.

2024 GUIDANCE UPDATE

Headwater has updated its 2024 annual adjusted funds flow from operations (2) guidance to $319 million, resulting in 2024 annual exit adjusted working capital (2) guidance of $86 million. Capital and annual production guidance remain unchanged.

2024 Guidance as

released on March 7, 2024 Updated 2024

Guidance 2024 annual average production (boe/d) 20,000 20,000 Capital expenditures (1) $200 million $200 million Comprised of: Development capital $135 million $135 million Land $20 million $20 million Exploration and enhanced oil recovery $45 million $45 million WTI US$75.30/bbl US$76.25/bbl WCS Cdn$79.70/bbl Cdn$83.88/bbl Adjusted funds flow from operations (2) $298 million $319 million Exit adjusted working capital (2) $65 million $86 million Quarterly dividend $0.10/common share $0.10/common share

SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of Headwater has declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.10 per common share payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OUTLOOK

Positive working capital in conjunction with our credit facility allows Headwater to be opportunistic in future accretive acquisitions, land expansion and exploration in and beyond the boundaries of the Clearwater.

Headwater remains committed to delivering long term top quartile returns through growth and return of capital.

Additional corporate information can be found in the Company's corporate presentation