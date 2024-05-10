Crescent Point announces 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders results and changes name to Veren

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point”, or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM” or “the meeting”) on May 10, 2024. During the business portion of the meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions brought forward, including voting in favour of changing the Company’s name to Veren Inc. (“Veren”), effective immediately.

Veren’s shares are expected to begin trading under its new symbol “VRN” on both the TSX and NYSE on or around May 15, 2024. Veren will also launch its new website at www.vrn.com in conjunction with the ticker change.

Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below:

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 249,760,229 99.19 % 2,030,411 0.81 %

2. Election of Directors

The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent Barbara Munroe 247,009,628 98.10 % 4,781,013 1.90 % Craig Bryksa 250,362,659 99.43 % 1,427,983 0.57 % James E. Craddock 246,959,133 98.08 % 4,831,509 1.92 % John P. Dielwart 249,003,889 98.89 % 2,786,753 1.11 % Mike Jackson 249,669,530 99.16 % 2,121,111 0.84 % Jennifer F. Koury 245,607,763 97.54 % 6,182,879 2.46 % François Langlois 249,460,494 99.07 % 2,330,147 0.93 % Myron M. Stadnyk 249,982,650 99.28 % 1,807,992 0.72 % Mindy Wight 246,419,162 97.87 % 5,371,480 2.13 %

3. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Veren’s auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 271,550,370 97.66 % 6,516,814 2.34 %

4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 242,901,686 96.47 % 8,888,953 3.53 %

5. Amendment to Change Name

The special resolution to approve the Company’s articles to change its name to Veren Inc. was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 269,909,184 97.07 % 8,157,998 2.93 %

The biographies of Veren’s Board members, details about the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on the Company’s website. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company’s latest information circular, which is also available on the Company’s website.

