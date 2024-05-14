Advantage announces annual general and special meeting voting results on election of directors

(TSX: AAV)
CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage“) is pleased to announce that on May 14, 2024 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“). A total of 131,831,998 common shares (approximately 81.85% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine (9) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Jill T. Angevine
|
108,225,847
|
84.32 %
|
20,128,779
|
15.68 %
|
Stephen E. Balog
|
109,609,483
|
85.40 %
|
18,745,143
|
14.60 %
|
Michael E. Belenkie
|
128,088,874
|
99.79 %
|
265,752
|
0.21 %
|
Deirdre M. Choate
|
124,551,012
|
97.04 %
|
3,803,614
|
2.96 %
|
Donald M. Clague
|
124,548,100
|
97.03 %
|
3,806,526
|
2.97 %
|
John L. Festival
|
108,079,500
|
84.20 %
|
20,275,126
|
15.80 %
|
Norman W. MacDonald
|
124,774,358
|
97.21 %
|
3,580,268
|
2.79 %
|
Andy J. Mah
|
118,066,091
|
91.98 %
|
10,288,535
|
8.02 %
|
Janine J. McArdle
|
127,610,327
|
99.42 %
|
744,299
|
0.58 %
For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
