Advantage announces annual general and special meeting voting results on election of directors

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage“) is pleased to announce that on May 14, 2024 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“). A total of 131,831,998 common shares (approximately 81.85% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine (9) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Number Percentage Number Percentage Jill T. Angevine 108,225,847 84.32 % 20,128,779 15.68 % Stephen E. Balog 109,609,483 85.40 % 18,745,143 14.60 % Michael E. Belenkie 128,088,874 99.79 % 265,752 0.21 % Deirdre M. Choate 124,551,012 97.04 % 3,803,614 2.96 % Donald M. Clague 124,548,100 97.03 % 3,806,526 2.97 % John L. Festival 108,079,500 84.20 % 20,275,126 15.80 % Norman W. MacDonald 124,774,358 97.21 % 3,580,268 2.79 % Andy J. Mah 118,066,091 91.98 % 10,288,535 8.02 % Janine J. McArdle 127,610,327 99.42 % 744,299 0.58 %

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

