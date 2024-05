The Canada Energy Regulator on Tuesday said it had issued an order to TC Energy ’s NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) to further reduce the operating pressure for the Grande Prairie Mainline gas pipeline near Edson, Alberta.

A section of the NGTL gas pipeline system in Alberta was ruptured and caught fire on April 16, sparking a wildfire in a remote area.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(BOE Report Editor’s note: see the order from the Canada Energy Regulator here)