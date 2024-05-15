Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. reports Q1 2024 financial and operating results

John Jeffrey, MBA – Chief Executive Officer

Notes

(1) See reader advisory: Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

(2) See reader advisory: Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

Reader Advisory

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, we employ certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS. The disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” including non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures in the Company’s Condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release.

This press release may use the terms “adjusted EBITDA”, “adjusted funds flow”, “free funds flow” and “net debt” which are capital management financial measures. See the disclosure under “Capital Management” in our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, for an explanation and composition of these measures and how these measures provide useful information to an investor, and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses these measures.

Capital expenditures

Saturn uses capital expenditures to monitor its capital investments relative to those budgeted by the Company on an annual basis. Saturn’s capital budget excludes acquisition and disposition activities as well as the accounting impact of any accrual changes or payments under certain lease arrangements. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. The following table details the composition of capital expenditures and capital expenditures, net acquisitions and dispositions (“A&D“) to the nearest GAAP measure, to cashflow used in investing activities.

Three months ended March 31, ($000s) 2024 2023 Cash flow used in investing activities 49,692 499,563 Change in non-cash working capital (15,726 ) (10,057 ) Capital expenditures, net A&D 33,966 489,506 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (465,223 ) Capital expenditures 33,966 24,283

Gross petroleum and natural gas sales

Gross petroleum and natural gas sales is calculated by adding oil, natural gas and NGLs revenue, before deducting certain gas processing expenses in arriving at Petroleum and natural gas revenue as required under IFRS-15. These processing expenses associated with the processing of natural gas and NGLs revenue are a result of the Company transferring custody of the product at the terminal inlet, and therefore receiving net prices. This metric is used by management to quantify and analyze the realized price received before required processing deductions, against benchmark prices. The calculation of the Company’s gross petroleum and natural gas sales is shown within the Petroleum and natural gas sales section of the MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net operating expenses

Net operating expense is calculated by deducting processing income primarily generated by processing third party production at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest, from operating expenses presented on the Statement of income (loss). Where the Company has excess capacity at one of its facilities, it will process third-party volumes to reduce the cost of ownership in the facility. The Company’s primary business activities are not that of a midstream entity whose activities are focused on earning processing and other infrastructure-based revenues, and as such third-party processing revenue is netted against operating expenses in the MD&A. This metric is used by management to evaluate the Company’s net operating expenses on a unit of production basis. Net operating expense per boe is a non-GAAP financial ratio and is calculated as net operating expense divided by total barrels of oil equivalent produced over a specific period of time. The calculation of the Company’s net operating expenses is shown within the net operating expenses section of the MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Operating netback and Operating netback, net of derivatives

The Company’s operating netback is determined by deducting royalties, net operating expenses and transportation expenses from petroleum and natural gas sales. The Company’s operating netback, net of derivatives is calculated by adding or deducting realized financial derivative commodity contract gains or losses from the operating netback. The Company’s operating netback and operating netback, net of derivatives are used in operational and capital allocation decisions. Presenting operating netback and operating netback, net of derivatives on a per boe basis is a non-GAAP financial ratio and allows management to better analyze performance against prior periods on a per unit of production basis. The calculation of the Company’s operating netbacks and operating netback, net of derivatives are summarized as follows.

Three months ended March 31, ($000s) 2024 2023 Petroleum and natural gas sales 168,219 131,407 Royalties (21,189 ) (14,947 ) Net operating expenses (47,563 ) (33,717 ) Transportation expenses (3,155 ) (1,609 ) Operating netback 96,312 81,134 Realized loss on financial derivatives (4,601 ) (7,275 ) Operating netback, net of derivatives 91,711 73,859 ($ per boe amounts) Petroleum and natural gas sales 70.03 82.11 Royalties (8.82 ) (9.34 ) Net operating expenses (19.80 ) (21.07 ) Transportation expenses (1.31 ) (1.01 ) Operating netback 40.10 50.69 Realized loss on financial derivatives (1.92 ) (4.55 ) Operating netback, net of derivatives 38.18 46.14

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company considers adjusted EBITDA to be a key capital management measure as it is both used within certain financial covenants prescribed under the Company’s Senior Term Loan and demonstrates Saturn’s standalone profitability, operating and financial performance in terms of cash flow generation, adjusting for interest related to its capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other noncash or extraordinary items.

Adjusted funds flow

The Company considers adjusted funds flow to be a key capital management measure as it demonstrates Saturn’s ability to generate the necessary funds to manage production levels and fund future growth through capital investment. Management believes that this measure provides an insightful assessment of Saturn’s operations on a continuing basis by eliminating certain non-cash charges, actual settlements of decommissioning obligations, of which the nature and timing of expenditures may vary based on the stage of the Company’s assets and operating areas, and transaction costs which vary based on the Company’s acquisition and disposition activity.

Free funds flow

The Company considers free funds flow to be a key capital management measure as it is used to determine the efficiency and liquidity of Saturn’s business, measuring its funds available after capital investment available for debt repayment, pursue acquisitions and gauge optionality to pay dividends and/or return capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Saturn calculates free funds flow as adjusted funds flow in the period less expenditures on property, plant and equipment and exploration and evaluation assets, together “capital expenditures”. By removing the impact of current period capital expenditures from adjusted funds flow, management monitors its free funds flow to inform its capital allocation decisions.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA, adjusted funds flow and free funds flow to cash flow from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, ($000s) 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 70,222 46,794 Change in non-cash working capital (6,565 ) 3,653 Decommissioning expenditures 4,521 259 Transaction costs – 3,748 Net interest(1) 19,975 15,406 Adjusted EBITDA 88,153 69,860 Net interest(1) (19,975 ) (15,406 ) Adjusted funds flow 68,178 54,454 Capital expenditures(2) (33,966 ) (24,283 ) Free funds flow 34,212 30,171

(1) Calculated as interest expense, net of interest revenue.

(2) Calculated as expenditures on PP&E and E&E assets on the consolidated statements of cash flows.

Market capitalization and net debt

Management considers net debt a key capital management measure in assessing the Company’s liquidity. Total market capitalization and net debt to annualized quarterly adjusted funds flow are used by management and the Company’s investors in analyzing the Company’s balance sheet strength and liquidity. The summary of total market capitalization, net debt, annualized quarterly adjusted funds flow and net debt to annualized quarterly adjusted funds flow is as follows:

($000s) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 161,206 139,313 Share price(1) 2.54 2.20 Total market capitalization 409,463 306,489 Adjusted working capital(2) 9,572 8,240 Senior Term Loan 375,742 451,153 Convertible notes 1,103 1,090 Net debt 386,417 460,483 Current quarter adjusted funds flow 68,178 80,247 Annualized factor 4 4 Annualized quarterly adjusted funds flow 272,712 320,988 Net debt to annualized quarterly adjusted funds flow 1.4x 1.4x

(1) Represents the closing share price on the TSX on the last day of trading of the period.

(2) Adjusted working capital is calculated as cash, accounts receivable, deposits and prepaids net of accounts payable.

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

References to gas or natural gas and NGLs in this press release refer to conventional natural gas and natural gas liquids product types, respectively, as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“), except where specifically noted otherwise.

The following table summarizes Saturn’s average production by business unit for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2023 Crude

oil

(bbls/d) NGLs

(bbls/d) Natural

gas

(mcf/d) Total

(boe/d) Crude

oil

(bbls/d) NGLs

(bbls/d) Natural

gas

(mcf/d) Total

(boe/d) Southeast Saskatchewan 10,274 789 4,420 11,800 7,527 481 2,913 8,494 West Central Saskatchewan 3,220 37 512 3,342 5,072 12 429 5,156 Central Alberta 3,858 1,087 20,258 8,321 1,416 388 7,386 3,034 North Alberta 1,629 431 5,226 2,931 665 111 1,938 1,099 Total boe/d 18,981 2,344 30,416 26,394 14,680 992 12,666 17,783

Initial Production Rates

Any reference in this news release to initial production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. Any reference in this news release to initial production rates consist of the above noted product types, using a conversion rate of 1 bbl : 6 MCF (where applicable). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for Saturn.

Per boe or ($/boe)

Any reference in this news release to disclosures for petroleum and natural gas sales, royalties, operating expenses, transportation expenses and marketing expenses on a per boe basis are supplementary financial measures that are calculated by dividing each of these respective GAAP measures by Saturn’s total production volumes for the period.

Per Share Amounts

Per share amounts noted in this news release are based on Saturn’s weighted average issued and outstanding common shares as of March 31, 2024, unless noted otherwise.

Abbreviations and Frequently Reoccurring Terms

Saturn uses the following abbreviations and frequently recurring terms in this press release: “WTI” refers to West Texas Intermediate, a grade of light sweet crude oil used as benchmark pricing in the United States; “MSW” refers to the mixed sweet blend that is the benchmark price for conventionally produced light sweet crude oil in Western Canada; “AECO” refers to Alberta Energy Company, a grade or heating content of natural gas used as benchmark pricing in Alberta, Canada; “bbl” refers to barrel; “bbl/d” refers to barrels per day; “GJ” refers to gigajoule; “NGL” refers to Natural Gas Liquids; “Mcf” refers to thousand cubic feet.

Boe Presentation

Boe means barrel of oil equivalent. All boe conversions in this news release are derived by converting gas to oil at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet (“Mcf“) of natural gas to one barrel (“Bbl“) of oil. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A Boe conversion rate of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio of oil compared to natural gas based on currently prevailing prices is significantly different than the energy equivalency ratio of 1 Bbl: 6 Mcf, utilizing a conversion ratio of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements.

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, “scheduled”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, but is not limited to, the drilling of development wells, the business plan, cost model and strategy of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Saturn, including expectations and assumptions concerning: the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the ability to allocate capital to pay down debt and grow or maintain production, the geological characteristics of Saturn’s properties, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners and the ability to source and complete asset acquisitions.

Although Saturn believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Saturn can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraints in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, actions of OPEC and OPEC+ members, changes in legislation impacting the oil and gas industry, adverse weather or break-up conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Saturn’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Saturn believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because Saturn can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things, our capital expenditure and drilling programs, drilling inventory and booked locations, production and revenue guidance, ESG initiatives, debt repayment plans and future growth plans. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which have been used.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Saturn undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

