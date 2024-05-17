Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces voting results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2024 (the “Meeting”), shareholders elected all six of the proposed nominees listed in Birchcliff’s information circular dated March 27, 2024 (the “Information Circular”) and approved all other matters voted upon at the Meeting.

The matters voted upon at the Meeting were discussed in detail in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on Birchcliff’s website at www.birchcliffenergy.com. The voting results for each matter voted upon are set forth in the table below and a copy of the Report of Voting Results is available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

Matters Voted Upon Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or Withheld, as applicable 1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at six. Passed 101,325,889

89.05% 12,459,512

10.95% 2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following nominees as directors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff or until their successor is elected or appointed: (a) Dennis Dawson Elected 74,076,467

66.88% 36,684,171

33.12% (b) Debra Gerlach Elected 96,574,090

87.19% 14,186,548

12.81% (c) Stacey McDonald Elected 95,954,887

86.63% 14,805,751

13.37% (d) Cameron Proctor Elected 98,270,647

88.72% 12,489,991

11.28% (e) James Surbey Elected 98,337,352

88.78% 12,423,286

11.22% (f) A. Jeffery Tonken Elected 97,121,377

87.69% 13,639,261

12.31% 3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff, and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration as such. Passed 112,262,476

98.66% 1,522,926

1.34%

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a dividend-paying, intermediate oil and natural gas company based in Calgary, Alberta with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIR”.