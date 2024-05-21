763997 Alberta Ltd. (Formerly Target Capital Inc.) and Grafton Ventures Energy Holdings Corp. announce conditional approval for business combination transaction

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ – 763997 Alberta Ltd. (formerly Target Capital Inc.) (“TCI“) (NEX: TCI.H) and Grafton Ventures Energy Holdings Corp. (“Grafton“) are pleased to announce that TCI has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) for its previously announced business combination transaction (the “Transaction“) that will result in the reverse take-over of TCI by Grafton.

The Transaction remains subject to the certain customary conditions, including but not limited to, final approval of the TSXV, the completion of the $3.0 million (minimum) non-brokered private placement (the “Non-Brokered Private Placement“) and the consolidation of the common shares of TCI on a 40-for-1 basis (the “Consolidation“). TCI, upon and subject to completion of the Transaction, will continue under the name “Westgate Energy Inc.” (the “Resulting Issuer” or “Westgate“) and trade on the TSXV under the symbol “WGT”. The Transaction and the Non-Brokered Private Placement are expected to close on or around May 23, 2024.

Further to the press release dated March 15, 2024 relating to the closing of Grafton’s brokered private placement (the “Brokered Private Placement“), the proceeds from Brokered Private Placement of 24,333,901 subscription receipts (the “Grafton Subscription Receipts“) at a price of $0.15 per Grafton Subscription Receipt (for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,650,085) will be released from escrow immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction.

It is anticipated that 47,660,238 common shares of the Resulting Issuer (“Resulting Issuer Shares“) are to be issued pursuant to the Transaction at a deemed price per share of $0.44. This includes an aggregate of 547,090 Resulting Issuer Shares and $59,279 in cash issued to certain officers and directors of TCI pursuant to compensation settlement agreements (“Compensation Settlement Agreements“) entered into between TCI and such officers and director. All amounts payable to the officers and directors of TCI will be settled pursuant to the Compensation Settlement Agreements.

Following closing of the Transaction, 9,787,943 Resulting Issuer Shares and 5,911,092 Resulting Issuer Share purchase warrants will be subject to escrow and/or contractual lock-up.

TCI has filed a filing statement dated May 15, 2024 (the “Filing Statement“) with the TSXV and on SEDAR+. Additional information in respect of Grafton, the Transaction, the Non-Brokered Private Placement, and the Brokered Private Placement can be found in the Filing Statement.

Westgate Strategy

Westgate will be focused on the emerging Mannville Stack fairway located in East-Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. This fairway is characterized by known accumulations of medium and heavy oil and are being “unlocked” via the application of modern drilling techniques utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling. The application of these modernized multi-lateral drilling techniques have yielded some of the strongest oil economics throughout Western Canada.

Westgate’s proposed management and board have extensive experience building and leading successful energy companies in Canada. Common amongst the collective successes of the leadership group is a strategy of targeting high quality oil assets with large amounts of oil in place and achieving growth through successful drilling and strategic M&A opportunities. This proven blueprint of delivering shareholder value is foundational to the formation of Westgate. Westgate will be uniquely positioned as one of a select few publicly listed, pure-play high-growth junior oil companies focused on the Mannville Stack fairway.