Group 10 Training Academy 2 Day Course – Regulatory & CSA Z662-2023 Pipeline System Code Changes

REGULATORY & CSA Z662-2023 PIPELINE SYSTEM CODE REQUIREMENTS COURSE

Stay ahead of regulatory changes in pipeline systems with Group 10 Engineering’s comprehensive training. Led by Frank Gareau (P. Eng), an industry expert, our upcoming two-day course on Regulatory & CSA Z662-2023 requirements equips you with the knowledge needed to navigate the latest standards and regulations. This course explores topics from pipeline design to maintenance and clarifies important jurisdictional boundaries between regulatory bodies using illustrative field examples. Completed course hours are eligible for professional development credits.

Secure your spot today by registering on our website, or by contacting our training coordinator at info@g10e.ca or 403-457-3155.

• Recent changes to pipeline systems codes, regulations, & laws

• Laws, regulations, & jurisdictional requirements

• CSA Z662 Pipeline Systems; CSA Z245 Material Standards

• ASTM & API Materials

• Installation inspector roles & responsibilities

• Environmental considerations, land ownership & usage rights

• Owner, designer, manufacturer, fabricator, owner’s inspector

• Introduction to design requirements

• Sour service pipelines, construction & welding practices • Management system roles & responsibilities

• Regulatory requirements, accountability (Bill C-45)

• Owner specifications, drawing interpretations, change management

• Pipeline safety

• Crossings, hydrostatic testing

• In-line inspection

• Repair techniques & repair welding

• Operations & maintenance, corrosion control

• Quality control & assurance

• Significant construction code differences (CSA Z662 versus B31.3)

• Reinforced composite, thermoplastic-lined & polyethylene pipelines

Course Dates: May 29th & 30th, 2024 and September 18th & 19th, 2024.

Course Location: Group 10 Engineering’s Materials Testing Center, Calgary, AB.

Cost: $1,550 CAD + GST.

UPCOMING TECHNICAL COURSES

Follow Group 10 Engineering on LinkedIn to get the latest on upcoming training sessions.

Regulatory & ASME B31.3 Requirements for Facilities Course – September 11 th & 12 th , 2024

– September 11 & 12 , 2024 Pipeline Integrity Management – November 27th & 28th, 2024

CUSTOM TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

Does your organization have a specialized training need? Group 10 Academy’s seasoned instructors can provide custom training to meet your requirements, at the location and date of your preference. Our services include comparisons of jurisdictional requirements, information on best practices, and practical applications of the course content.

For more information on our custom courses, please visit Group 10 Academy’s custom training page or contact our training coordinator at info@g10e.ca or at 403-457-3155.

ABOUT US

We deliver leading edge Asset Integrity and Risk Management Solutions for pipelines, pressure equipment, tanks and associated equipment. Our services include regulatory compliance, asset risk management, corrosion management, material selection, inspection program development and audits. We also offer lab services including failure analysis and materials testing.

We believe that, by encouraging collaboration and recognizing the strengths of our clients, we can provide logical solutions to meet their needs. We also believe that by investing in our employees, maximizing their engagement and providing a healthy and rewarding workplace, we can deliver the highest quality service to our clients.