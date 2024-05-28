New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 28
|Contract Operator
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Edson
|May. 27
|Electrical QA/QC
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|May. 27
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Weyburn
|May. 27
|Pipefitters – Journeyman & Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 24
|Abandonment Superintendent
|Terminis Downhole Services
|Calgary
|May. 23
|Certified Exposure Device Operator (Cedo) and Trainees
|Buffalo Inspection Service
|Edmonton
|May. 23
|Employment Opportunity – NDT Technicians
|1417251 Alberta Ltd.
|GRANDE PRAIRIE
|May. 23
|Employment Opportunity – NDT Technicians
|Open Source
|LLOYDMINSTER
|May. 22
|Purchaser
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|May. 22
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|May. 22
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|May. 22
|Operator
|Harvest Operations Corp.
|Conklin
|May. 22
|PARTS PERSON – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer