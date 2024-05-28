BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 28 Contract Operator Teine Energy Ltd. Edson
May. 27 Electrical QA/QC Strike Group Cold Lake
May. 27 Field Operator Roska DBO Weyburn
May. 27 Pipefitters – Journeyman & Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 24 Abandonment Superintendent Terminis Downhole Services Calgary
May. 23 Certified Exposure Device Operator (Cedo) and Trainees Buffalo Inspection Service Edmonton
May. 23 Employment Opportunity – NDT Technicians 1417251 Alberta Ltd. GRANDE PRAIRIE
May. 23 Employment Opportunity – NDT Technicians Open Source LLOYDMINSTER
May. 22 Purchaser Roska DBO Fort St John
May. 22 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
May. 22 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
May. 22 Operator Harvest Operations Corp. Conklin
May. 22 PARTS PERSON – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer