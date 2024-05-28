Royalty Divestiture in Eastern Alberta

ARC Resources Ltd. is marketing a Gross Over Riding Royalty (GORR) interest in the Greater Lloydminster area of Alberta, which covers approximately 65,000 acres of land in the Mannville Group. In 2023, net royalty production was 223 boe per day. To learn more about the Mannville play, read Tapping into opportunity: Unlocking the potential of Mannville Oil in the Lloydminster and Cold Lake areas – Part 1.

All interested parties should contact:

Mike Macdonald

Senior Negotiator

ARC Resources Ltd.

MMacdonald@arcresources.com

