Streamline Your Operations with Tronic Data’s Frac Planning Zones (FPZ’s) and 3rd Party Notification Management

In the fast-paced oil and gas industry, time is a precious commodity. Tronic Data has established itself as a comprehensive “One Stop Shop” solution provider, significantly streamlining client operations. With over 6,000 Frac Planning Zone (FPZ) reports completed and countless third-party notifications managed, Tronic Data demonstrates its commitment to improving client operational efficiencies and saving time.

Tronic Data developed this “One Stop Shop” to assist clients from start to finish with all their reporting and monitoring needs.

Comprehensive FPZ Mapping

Tronic Data’s FPZ mapping allows your team to easily visualize, understand, and determine risk mitigation strategies for adjacent wellbores for your company’s upcoming simulation program. Tronic Data’s FPZ mapping tools enable teams to:

Efficiently & effectively identify offsetting wells (IOWs)

Reliably and accurately relay well information in one user-friendly platform.

Customize your risk mitigation for each IOW

Seamlessly integrate third-party notification reporting and management, fully compliant with AER Directive 083.

Efficient 3rd Party Notification Management

Once an FPZ report is completed and the IOWs are determined, Tronic Data distributes the third-party notifications to the appropriate recipients. This process simplifies communication between the producer proceeding with the stimulation, the third party (the owner of the IOW), and Tronic Data’s field operations; allowing for a seamless process without redundant communication channels. The Tronic Data process:

Enables hands-off 3rd party notification distribution and eliminates redundant communication channels.

Ensures seamless communication between the stimulation operator, IOW owners, and field operations.

Ensures compliance with AER Directive 083 requirements.

Advanced Identified Offset Well (IOW) Monitoring

Cutting edge IOW (Identified Offset Well Monitoring) and data analysis to increase your output and ROI.

Tronic Data’s remote real-time data acquisition and transmission provides instantaneous insight into wellbores adjacent to fracturing operations. This insight allows you to make real-time decisions to protect your existing assets and production while concurrently ensuring that you are stimulating the subject wellbore in the most efficient manner possible. The Tronic Data process:

Provides cost-effective, real-time insights into subsurface events.

Offers customizable real-time alarms for immediate response.

Ensures efficient industry-leading equipment deployment and logistical handling.

Delivers accurate and reliable reservoir quality data, accessible from anywhere.

About Tronic Data

Tronic Data has been committed to the Canadian Energy Industry for 12 years, continually striving to be cutting-edge and efficient as a service provider. The culture at Tronic Data is a testament to its dedication to providing top-tier solutions and its ever-growing client base in an evolving industry.

