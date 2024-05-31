Vital Energy announces new CFO

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2024) – Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Zhen Jiang has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective as of June 1, 2024. Zhen brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. Robert Gillies, the Corporation’s former Chief Financial Officer, will retire from his position effective as of May 31, 2024. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Gillies for his exceptional dedication and service to the Corporation and wishes him well in his well-earned retirement.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company (“VUX” TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

Website: www.vitalenergyoil.com

