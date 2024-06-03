Chevron Australia confirms full LNG production has resumed at Gorgon gas facility

Chevron has resumed full liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Gas facility in Australia after a temporary outage on June 3, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The outage was caused by a minor fault that was safely resolved and production has resumed,” the spokesperson said.

This temporary outage came after one of the facility’s LNG production trains went offline on April 30 due to a turbine fault. Chevron then resumed full LNG production with the train’s restart on May 29.

In October, the facility experienced an electrical incident that affected one LNG production train, cutting production to 80% capacity. Full production resumed nearly a month later.

Gorgon has three LNG trains, or production units, with a total capacity of 15.6 million metric tons per year.

The facility exports LNG to customers across Asia, and also has a domestic gas plant with the capacity to supply 300 terajoules of gas per day to Western Australia.

Chevron owns a 47% stake in and operates the Gorgon project. It is co-owned by Exxon Mobil, Shell and Japan’s Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.

