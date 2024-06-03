Clearview Resources Ltd. announces strategic infrastructure disposition and asset acquisition

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ – Clearview Resources Ltd. (“Clearview” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the disposition of certain underutilized infrastructure assets at its 100% owned Northville property in West Central Alberta for gross cash proceeds of $10.8 million. The disposition includes the sale of a 90% working interest in 10.9 kilometres of certain gathering pipeline systems, a 75% working interest in a compression facility and a 94% working interest in a 22.1 kilometre sales pipeline (the “Infrastructure Assets”). The Company retained a level of working interests in the Infrastructure Assets to continue to gather and compress its existing production and to preserve reserve values. The disposition does not include any production or petroleum and natural gas rights of the Company. Approximately $2.3 million of the proceeds are expected to be utilized later in 2024 to install additional field compression to maintain the Company’s production, as volumes through the Infrastructure Assets are expected to increase over time. As a result of the disposition, Clearview will turn over operatorship of the Infrastructure Assets to the acquirer.
Clearview is also pleased to announce an acquisition, effective April 1, 2024, of approximately 100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”) of production consisting of 70% oil, 23% natural gas and 7% natural gas liquids with a low decline rate of 13%. The asset acquired consists of 5 gross (5.0 net) producing horizontal Duvernay oil wells and 3 gross (3.0 net) drilled and cased vertical wells in the Pembina area of central Alberta. Total consideration paid was $3.3 million. The asset has a Liability Management Ratio (“LMR”) of 5.17 (March 2024) and is expected to increase Clearview’s LMR from 2.15 to 2.27. In 2023, cash operating income from the acquired asset was approximately $2.5 million. Included with the acquisition is 177 gross (177 net) sections of land of varying petroleum and natural gas rights with only 6 of the sections being developed.
Clearview views the acquisition as a low cost, low decline, low risk, oil weighted production addition with an accretive liability profile and does not have any immediate plans for drilling on the acquired lands. Clearview continues to evaluate the potential for opportunities on the asset.