STEP Energy Services Ltd. announces annual general meeting voting results

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) is pleased to announce that at its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 6, 2024, each of the following seven nominees were elected as directors of STEP on a vote passed by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of STEP, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Evelyn M. Angelle 47,308,279 99.974% 12,276 0.026% Douglas C. Freel 47,246,260 99.843% 74,295 0.157% Jeremy Gackle 47,212,472 99.772% 108,083 0.228% Stephen Glanville 47,311,130 99.981% 8,925 0.019% James Harbilas 47,306,523 99.970% 14,032 0.030% Edward LaFehr 47,307,323 99.972% 13,232 0.028% Rachel Moore 47,312,930 99.985% 7,125 0.015%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca)

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an energy services company that provides hydraulic fracturing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and coiled tubing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressures. STEP has a high-performance, safety-focused culture, and our experienced technical office and field professionals are committed to providing innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to our clients.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP has grown into a North American service provider delivering completion and stimulation services to exploration and production (“E&P”) companies in Canada and the U.S. Our Canadian services are focused in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (“WCSB”), while in the U.S., our fracturing services are focused on the Permian basin and our coiled tubing services are focused on the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas, the Uinta-Piceance, and Niobrara‐DJ basins in Colorado and the Bakken in North Dakota.

Our four core values; Safety, Trust, Execution, and Possibilities inspire our team of professionals to provide differentiated levels of service, with a goal of flawless execution and an unwavering focus on safety.

