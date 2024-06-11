Obsidian Energy announces agreement with the Woodland Cree First Nation

Commences Restart of Production at our Harmon Valley South field

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2024) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) today announced that we have reached a mutually beneficial agreement in principle with the Woodland Cree First Nation (the “WCFN“).

Obsidian Energy has commenced the restart of production from our Harmon Valley South field in our Peace River area. As previously disclosed, the field was producing at an approximate rate of 4,500 net boe per day prior to being shut down on May 12, 2024, due to the conflict with the WCFN.

“We look forward to a strong, collaborative and respectful relationship with the WCFN,” said Stephen Loukas, Obsidian Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Company and the WCFN engaged in extensive discussions with the help of a mediator to arrive at a fair and equitable agreement that is beneficial to both parties.”

The agreement between Obsidian Energy and the WCFN has a term through the end of 2025. The Company and the WCFN intend to keep the other terms of the agreement confidential.

