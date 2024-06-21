Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count jumps to 174

Canada’s active rig count came in at 174 this morning, a 24 rig increase compared to last Friday. Albertan rig activity increased to 114 active rigs from 96 last week. Saskatchewan’s rig count increased from 28 to 35, while BC’s active rig count remained at 21. This is the third consecutive week of increased rig activity, providing more evidence that the spring breakup may be in the rearview mirror.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased from 100 to 111 between June 14 and June 21. Coincidentally, the number of gas rigs also increased by 11. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” increased by 2.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 47.5%, a noteworthy increase from 42.0% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased by 9, settling at 366.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.