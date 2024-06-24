Advantage announces closing of asset acquisition

(TSX: AAV)
CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of certain Charlie Lake and Montney assets from a private seller for cash consideration of $445 million (the “Acquisition”), subject to closing adjustments. The Acquisition capitalizes on a rare opportunity to consolidate a high-quality, liquids-weighted asset that is contiguous with our existing core areas and complementary to our dominant infrastructure platform.
The Acquisition was partially funded by a previously closed bought deal financing (the “Offering”) whereby Advantage issued 5,910,000 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $11.00 per Subscription Receipt and $143,750,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.0% extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture for aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering of $208,760,000, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option with respect to the Debentures. The remainder of the Acquisition was funded by the Corporation’s previously announced upsized $650 million revolving credit facility.
On closing of the Acquisition, the net proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts were released from escrow to Advantage and each Subscription Receipt will be exchanged for one common share of Advantage (each, a “Common Share”), in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Receipts, which is expected to occur before trading commences on June 25, 2024. Also on closing of the Acquisition, the maturity date of the Debentures was automatically extended to June 30, 2029.
Trading in the Subscription Receipts on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) is expected to be halted and the Subscription Receipts will be delisted at the market close on June 24, 2024.