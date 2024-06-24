US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 68,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending June 28, increasing available refining capacity by 68,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 79,000 bpd in the week ending July 5, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday June 24 June 21 June 19 07/05/2024 79 79 – 06/28/2024 85 85 85 06/21/2024 153 153 118 06/14/2024 97 97 97

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)