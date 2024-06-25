Vittorio Valsecchi acquires securities in Prospera Energy Inc.

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ – On June 25, 2024, Vittorio Valsecchi acquired an aggregate of 550,000 common shares (“Common Shares“) of Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX-V: PEI; OTC: GXRFF; FRA: OF6B) (the “Company“) at a price of approximately C$0.065 per Common Share for an aggregate cost of C$35,750.00 (the “Acquisition“).

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Valsecchi beneficially owned 42,450,000 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 9.94% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. Valsecchi now beneficially owns 43,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.07% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Valsecchi acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Valsecchi may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future, may dispose of some or all of the securities or may continue to hold his current position.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated June 25, 2024. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (“SEDAR+“) under the Company’s profile at www.sedar+.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates, please contact:

Vittorio Valsecchi

Mainaustrasse 14

8008 Zurich

Zurich, Switzerland

info@valsecchi-immobilien.ch

Tel: 0041 44 387 50 50

The Company’s head office is located at #730, 444 7 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0X8, Canada.

