US crude stocks and gasoline inventories rise, distillate inventories fall, EIA says

U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell in the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels to 460.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.9 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 226,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said. Refinery crude runs fell by 233,000 barrels per day, while refinery utilization rates fell by 1.3 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 233.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.4 million barrels in the week to 121.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 65,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)