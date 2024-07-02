Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces Pembina Gas Infrastructure’s acquisition of working interests from Whitecap Resources and new long-term agreements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Pembina’s, current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “continue”, “anticipate”, “will”, “expects”, “estimate”, “potential”, “planned”, “future”, “outlook”, “strategy”, “protect”, “plan”, “commit”, “maintain”, “focus”, “ongoing”, “believe” and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking pertaining to, without limitation, the following: (i) the terms and conditions of the Transaction, including with respect to PGI’s acquisition of working interests in certain assets, entering into new agreements with Whitecap including related to areas of dedication, transportation, fractionation, and marketing services, and the funding of Lator Infrastructure; (ii) the strategic benefits of the Transaction; (iii) the funding of the Transaction; and (iv) the anticipated timing of closing of the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Pembina have made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release regarding, among other things: prevailing commodity prices, margins and exchange rates; that Pembina’s financial results will be consistent with management expectations; the availability and sources of capital; estimated operating and development costs; utilization rates and future demand for services; the ability to reach required commercial agreements; and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals and to comply with the conditions thereof.

Although Pembina believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key relationships, joint venture partners and agreements; labour and material shortages; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; non-performance or default by contract counterparties; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities, including changes in tax laws and treatment, changes in royalty rates, changes in regulatory processes or increased environmental regulation; the ability of Pembina or PGI to acquire or develop the necessary infrastructure in respect of the Transaction; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions, including potential recessions in Canada, North America and worldwide resulting in changes, or prolonged weaknesses, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, inflation rates, commodity prices, supply/demand trends and overall industry activity levels; constraints on, or the unavailability of, adequate supplies, infrastructure or labour; the political environment in North America and elsewhere, and public opinion; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; adverse changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; technology and cyber security risks; natural catastrophes; and certain other risks detailed in Pembina’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, each dated February 22, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023, and from time to time in Pembina’s public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov and through Pembina’s website at www.pembina.com.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected by forward-looking statements contained herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Neither the Haisla Nation nor Pembina undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Pembina Investor Relations

(403) 231-3156

1-855-880-7404

investor-relations@pembina.com

www.pembina.com