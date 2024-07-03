US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 59,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 117,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending July 5, increasing available refining capacity by 59,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 261,000 bpd in the week ending July 12, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday July 3 July 1 June 28 07/12/2024 261 256 256 07/05/2024 117 92 92 06/28/2024 176 176 164 06/21/2024 150 153 153

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens)