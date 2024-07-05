Week in review – New well licensing activity and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

As a new feature this week, we have shown the well licensing activity on the week from BOE Intel.

In total there were 142 licences this week, led by ARC Resources with 32. Click here to open BOE Intel and see more detail on these licences.

Total licences last 7 days

Licensing activity was driven by the Montney, with 51 licences.

Montney licences last 7 days

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

TOP WELL REPORT – May volumes – Newly created Duvernay Energy Corp. has a top well; Veren sweeps top 4 oil wells; Surprises on the natural gas side as a 36 mmcf/d well comes from a company NOT named Ovintiv

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Trans Mountain oil pipeline just shy of target for first-month loadings

Whitecap Resources Inc. announces partial infrastructure dispositions for $520 million, FID on new Lator facility and strategic partnership with Pembina Gas Infrastructure

Wolf Midstream announces $1 billion Phase Two expansion of its NGL North System

Suncor’s Firebag oil sands project shut due to wildfire risk, Alberta minister says

Topaz announces strategic infrastructure acquisition in the Alberta Montney and increases 2024 guidance