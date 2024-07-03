TOP WELL REPORT – May volumes – Newly created Duvernay Energy Corp. has a top well; Veren sweeps top 4 oil wells; Surprises on the natural gas side as a 36 mmcf/d well comes from a company NOT named Ovintiv

Most production data is out for May. BC and Saskatchewan data has been reported in full, while Alberta has reported oil, condensate, and gas; full Alberta NGL data (including pentane) and marketable gas is due out in a couple weeks. While the May data won’t be considered complete until the rest of the Alberta data has been reported, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show the data as it stands today. Pentane volumes in Alberta will not be represented yet for May which will affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” in cases where marketable gas is not yet available. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Despite the incomplete version of this data, it is still interesting to present it as this data is fresh.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Veren continued its recent run of domination on the top oil/condensate list, with a sweep of the top 4 oil wells, and 5 of the top 11. The top 4 wells were all Montney wells from the Elmworth area, with all 4 wells producing greater than 1,500 bbl/d in May. The top well had an oil rate of 1,740 bbl/d, one of the most prolific we’ve seen in recent memory.

ConocoPhillips also continued its run of solid condensate results with 5 wells in the top 15. These wells were from Inga with the top well producing 1,222 bbl/d of condensate in May.

Whitecap Resources had 2 of the top 15 wells in the month, with the company’s Montney drilling beginning to bear fruit. Both of these wells were from Kakwa, with the top well producing 1,034 bbl/d.

Crew Energy had a top condensate well from Septimus which produced 1,048 bbl/d in May.

Canadian Natural Resources had the best Dunvegan well in May. This well came from Karr and produced 959 bbl/d.

Athabasca was the licensee of record for a strong Duvernay well at Kaybob that produced 976 bbl/d in May. While the licensee is officially Athabasca, this would be a well from the newly created Duvernay Energy Corp., which is 70%/30% owned by Athabasca and Cenovus, respectively. While this was the top Duvernay well, its worth noting that lots of industry Duvernay production often shows up as pentane, with those volumes not due out for a couple of weeks. Also of note; the other well off of the same pad produced 842 bbl/d of condensate in the month, which would have been #21 overall had we reported on more wells.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – May volumes

*partial May data only, AB pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

Notable natural gas wells:

Several interesting surprises on the natural gas side in May, including one of the larger wells that we have seen since doing these reports. ARC Resources had a well from Sunrise that produced over 36 mmcf/d in May. This was part of 5 wells from ARC at Sunrise that made the top 15 in May.

Cenovus had a very interesting Notikewin well from Brazeau River that came in at number 2 this month. It’s unusual to see a Notikewin well on this list, so that was notable in itself, but it’s also worth noting that this well has confidential status, so producing hours and the full liquids stream is not available yet in the public data.

Ovintiv had 6 of the top 15 natural gas wells in May, a slightly lower number than we are used to seeing from the company. The company does appear to be targeting the more liquids rich part of Sunrise however, with many of its top natural gas wells coming with very strong condensate rates as well.

Advantage had the top Alberta Montney well with a well that produced 18.3 mmcf/d in the month.

CNRL had a Falher well from Wapiti that produced over 17 mmcf/d in May.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – May volumes

*partial May data only, AB pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

