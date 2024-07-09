Heavy oil discount flat, ending three straight sessions of narrowing

* WCS for August delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.60 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having also closed at $13.60 a barrel below WTI on Monday.
* Major refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast appeared to sustain minimal impact after Hurricane Beryl weakened into a tropical storm, with some of those refineries consuming WCS.
* In Canada, a fire restriction is in effect for both the High Level and entire Fort McMurray Forest Area, Alberta’s wildfire agency said on Tuesday.
* Last week, Suncor, Canada’s second-largest oil company, temporarily curtailed some production and evacuated non-essential workers from its 215,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Firebag site because of a fire roughly eight kilometres (5 miles) away.
* In Ontario, Suncor shut down a unit at its 85,000 barrels-per-day Sarnia refinery for maintenance on Tuesday.
* Global oil prices eased more than 1% on Tuesday after traders learned that prolonged supply disruptions from Hurricane Beryl were unlikely after a U.S. oil-producing hub in Texas suffered less storm damage than feared.
(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)