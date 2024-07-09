New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 8 Field Administrator – Camp Roska DBO Athabasca
Jul. 8 Local Field Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek / Gordondale / Spirit River
Jul. 8 Plant Operator Roska DBO Estevan
Jul. 8 Pipefitters – Journeyman & Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 4 Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation Oosita Fort McMurray
Jul. 3 Finance Representative PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 3 Field Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Jul. 3 Plant Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Jul. 3 Equipment Operator /Safety Support Roska DBO Fox Creek

