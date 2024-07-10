Workers at Shell’s Scotford facility in Canada strike new deal

Canada’s Unifor union on Wednesday said its members at Shell ’s Scotford refinery in Alberta, Canada, have ratified a new four-year agreement that includes a 16% wage increase.

The agreement averts a possible strike at the facility after members voted overwhelmingly in favour of it in late June.

The agreement includes the possibility of additional wage gains, Unifor said, adding that it also secured improvements to time off for statutory holidays and various union-based leaves.

Shell did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Scotford complex consists of a bitumen upgrader, oil refinery, chemicals plant and a carbon capture and storage facility.

The upgrader has a capacity of 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of diluted bitumen, according to Shell.

